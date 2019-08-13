CNET también está disponible en español.

TVs

How to watch the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards without cable

Learn which live-TV streaming services offer MTV and who is hosting and performing at this year's VMAs. Also, be sure to cast your votes online now for your favorite artists.

Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott is this year's MTV Video Vanguard Award recipient.

 Erika Goldring / Getty Images

It's almost time for the MTV Video Music Awards, and you know what that means: pop stars saying or doing something controversial! From Kanye West invading the stage to Miley Cyrus twerking, this show is always entertaining.

This year there's some big names up for the VMAs: Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift lead all nominees with 10 nominations apiece, Billie Eilish earned nine nominations, and Lil Nas X picked up eight nominations including Video and Song of the Year for Old Town Road (Remix) featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. 

If Ariana Grande wins a VMA, she could really keep MTV's awards show moving along with a simple, three-word acceptance speech. "Thank you, next." Meanwhile Cardi B, BTS, Drake, Lady Gaga, Halsey, Anderson .Paak, Travis Scott, Solange and Kanye West are among the other nominated artists.

Here's what you need to know to see, and participate in, all of the awards.

When are the VMAs?

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Monday, Aug. 26. The broadcast will start at 8 p.m. ET.

Do I have a vote?

Yes, you do! You can vote for your favorite artists across various categories here. You can vote daily -- and up to 10 times per category. Vote early and vote often!

Who is scheduled to perform?

Taylor Swift is scheduled to perform at the VMAs for the first time in four years. Missy Elliott will also perform and receive the Video Vanguard Award -- the VMA equivalent of a lifetime achievement award -- for her 20-plus-year (and counting) career of awesome music and music videos. You can keep an eye other VMA performers here as they get added to the lineup.

Who is hosting the show?

After a hostless show last year, comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco is set to host the VMAs this time around.

How can I watch the VMAs?

You can stream the show live on MTV.com or the MTV app, but you'll need to prove you have a pay TV subscription that includes MTV. You can also watch live on Twitter; according to Variety, as MTV will have a live stream that it's calling the MTV VMA Stan Cam. MTV will ask folks on Twitter to vote from three celebrities in the audience and display the winners' live reactions throughout the show. 

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can stream the show on MTV with some live-TV streaming services -- but not all. MTV is not offered on Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue or YouTube TV.

Things to know about live TV streaming services:

Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. 

Philo

Philo costs $20 a month and includes MTV.

See at Philo

Sling TV

MTV is part of the $5-a-month Comedy Extra package, which you can add to either Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue or Orange plan.

See at Sling TV

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now's basic $50-a-month Plus package includes MTV. (DirectTV Now will soon be rebranded as AT&T Now.)

See at DirecTV Now

FuboTV

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes MTV.

See at FuboTV
Apple iPhone XS

Apple

