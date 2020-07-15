How to watch T-Mobile's next 'un-carrier' event

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Since closing its Sprint merger in April, T-Mobile has been fairly quiet when it comes to major announcements. The company has continued to expand its 5G network and rolled out some initiatives such as its promised free service for first responders, but when it comes to its trademark "un-carrier" events, it hasn't made any major waves.

That's set to change this week. On Monday CEO Mike Sievert tweeted out a video teasing that an event is coming soon. While the tweet did not specify what this upcoming event will be focused on, a timestamp in the left corner had the clock set to "7:16" suggesting the news will be shared this Thursday, July 16.

You feeling like this industry needs another #Uncarrier kick? Me too... pic.twitter.com/svLl7JM6sg — Mike Sievert (@MikeSievert) July 13, 2020

In a subsequent email Monday afternoon, the company revealed that the virtual event will take place at 8:30 a.m. PT (11:30 a.m. ET) on Thursday and be hosted by actor Anthony Anderson. The Black-ish star, along with his mother Doris, has previously been featured in the company's TV ads, including its 2020 Super Bowl spot.

Former CEO John Legere previously teased an un-carrier event during the company's Q4 2019 earnings call in February. Here's how to watch.

When is the "un-carrier" event?

T-Mobile's event kicks off at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT on July 16.

Where can I watch it?

Like other recent events, T-Mobile will be streaming the event on its website.

Why should I care?

In recent years, T-Mobile's "un-carrier" events have been where the wireless provider decides to reveal major changes or promotions for its plans and services. Past events featured the announcement of free texting and data in over 210 countries, the introduction of the T-Mobile Tuesdays perks program and the return of unlimited data.

Thursday's announcement marks the first official "un-carrier" event since T-Mobile closed its merger with Sprint.