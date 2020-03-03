How to watch Super Tuesday 2020 Democratic primary results today

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Elections 2020

Today is Super Tuesday, the biggest voting day of the 2020 Democratic Primary, and the results from 14 states will help decide who faces Donald Trump in the presidential election this November. Nationwide poll averages find Sen. Bernie Sanders leading former Vice President Joe Biden, billionaire Michael Bloomberg and the rest of the pack -- which just got smaller with Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropping out.

Sanders will look to capitalize on his early wins in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada and enjoys polling advantages in the Northeast as well as California, the biggest Super Tuesday prize. Biden comes off of his first-ever primary win in South Carolina with endorsements from moderates including Buttigieg and Klobuchar and strong support from voters in states like Texas, North Carolina and Virginia. And for the first time voters will actually be able to cast primary ballots for Bloomberg, Biden's chief moderate rival, who spent more than $170 million on advertising in Super Tuesday states.

Polls close in the earliest states to vote, Vermont and Virginia, at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on Tuesday, and results will flow in throughout the evening. Here's how you can watch the projections and tallies unfold live, for free and without cable.

Super Tuesday state-by-state poll closings, delegates at stake

News organizations could begin calling states as soon as polls close, so here's a cheat sheet of when to expect to hear the first results, as well as how many delegates are at stake in each contest. Note that final results, especially for California, could take days or even weeks to become official.

Vermont : Polls close at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT), 16 delegates

: Polls close at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT), 16 delegates Virginia : 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT), 99 delegates

: 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT), 99 delegates North Carolina : 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT), 110 delegates

: 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT), 110 delegates Alabama : 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), 52 delegates

: 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), 52 delegates Maine : 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), 24 delegates

: 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), 24 delegates Massachusetts : 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), 91 delegates

: 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), 91 delegates Oklahoma : 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), 37 delegates

: 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), 37 delegates Tennessee : 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), 64 delegates

: 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), 64 delegates Arkansas : 8:30 pm ET (5:30 p.m. PT), 31 delegates

: 8:30 pm ET (5:30 p.m. PT), 31 delegates Colorado : 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m PT), 67 delegates

: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m PT), 67 delegates Minnesota : 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m PT), 75 delegates

: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m PT), 75 delegates Texas : 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m PT), 228 delegates

: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m PT), 228 delegates Utah : 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT), 29 delegates

: 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT), 29 delegates California: 11 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT), 415 delegates

How to watch Super Tuesday results live

Live coverage of Super Tuesday can be seen on the CBS News website or CBS News app. You can watch the CBS News livestream for free without authentication, which means you won't have to sign in at all, just start streaming. (Disclosure: ViacomCBS is the parent company of CNET.)

You can also watch for free online at C-SPAN starting at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Numerous other websites and channels will be covering the results as well; check out TV Guide's full list for more details.

Cord-cutters can also watch the Super Tuesday results with a live TV streaming service. All of the major networks and news channels will have live coverage, with CNN and MSNBC devoting the most programming hours to their coverage. Not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it includes the local network that you want to watch the results on in your area.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes all the channels news watchers need: ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and PBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, but not PBS. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic, $65-a-month Plus package includes ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, but not PBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue plan includes Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. Neither of Sling TV's plans includes ABC, CBS or PBS. Sling's packages are discounted by $10 for the first month. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our Sling TV review.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC but not ABC or PBS. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Now playing: Watch this: YouTube cracks down on voter misinformation ahead of...

Originally published earlier this week.