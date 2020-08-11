Party on, Woz. Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak turns 70 on Tuesday, and everyone's invited to his virtual birthday party. The event will raise funds for singer Jewel's Inspiring Children Foundation, which provides mentorship and mental health resources for at-risk youth.

Jewel herself will host the online event, which starts at 5 p.m. PT, and will include such famous names as William Shatner, Chris Rock, George Takei, Kristi Yamaguchi, Mark Cuban, Nancy Pelosi, Rafael Nadal, Richard Branson and Shaquille O'Neal.

How and when to watch?

The party will air live on its own site, as well as on Twitch and Twitter. Interested fans can sign up for a reminder.

What's going on?

The site promises "an unforgettable night of music, entertainment, stories and heartfelt expressions of love, for an extraordinary man who has dedicated his life to making other people's lives better." The enormous guest list ranges from comedians to pro athletes to singers to businesspeople to politicians, and it seems likely many of them will be weighing in on their friendship with Wozniak and his contributions to the world.

What's the charity angle?

Attendees are encouraged to donate to Jewel's Inspiring Children Foundation. The Grammy-nominated singer herself was once homeless, and her foundation uses a curriculum she developed to help struggling young people from underserved communities. Graduates have received scholarships to schools such as Stanford, Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Georgetown, West Point and more. "One hundred percent of your donation goes directly toward inspiring children," the site for the party says.

Then what?

The party kicks off "11 Days of Wozdom," a series of social media challenges that will begin after the party streams. The first challenge is to promote and attend the online party, and other challenges include filming a dance routine and telling a joke.

Judges will choose a winner for each challenge to receive a signed Woz T-shirt and a Twitter shoutout. Five of the 10 challenge winners will receive a larger prize, such as a MacBook Air or an iPhone.