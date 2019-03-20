How to watch SpaceX test fire its Starship 'hopper'

SpaceX and its founder Elon Musk are hoping to make the first baby steps towards Mars this week when a small, single engine "hopper" version of its Starship rocket is fired up at the company's test launch site at the southernmost tip of Texas.

The company's Boca Chica launch pad is just five miles down the coastline from vacation destination South Padre Island. SPadre.com has set up the above livestreaming webcam aimed at the launch site, where the mini-Starship is clearly visible.

The local information site reports that the test firing is currently set to happen sometime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (Central Time) on Thursday.

Just spoke with sheriff....today’s test hop at SpaceX Boca Chica has been scrubbed due to weather and is postponed until 10am - 4pm tomorrow. — SPadre (@SpacePadreIsle) March 20, 2019

Neither SpaceX nor Musk have announced an official test timeframe, but the CEO did respond to questions on Twitter about this week's reported test, explaining that the Starship prototype "will lift off, but only barely."

So if the hopper does get some thrust beneath it Wednesday, it's likely to be just enough to hover rather than really fly.

The Federal Aviation Administration has not announced any flight restrictions for the area, which would be required for an actual launch reaching any significant elevation.

Hopefully. Always many issues integrating engine & stage. First hops will lift off, but only barely. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2019

After these initial short "hop" tests, Musk says suborbital flights of Starship will use three of its Raptor engines. All this is building toward a planned flight around the moon already booked by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa. Eventually, Musk hopes his Starships will move up to a million of us to a city on Mars.

But first, we start with baby steps, er... hops.