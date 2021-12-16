SpaceX

The next batch of SpaceX Starlink satellites leaves this planet via California early Friday.

Information provided by SpaceX to the operator of Celestrak, a satellite-tracking software program, indicates that Elon Musk's rocket company intends to send 52 more of the latest generation of its flying broadband routers into low-Earth orbit.

Most Starlink and other SpaceX launches take place from Cape Canaveral, Florida, but this mission will be the odd one that blasts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The Falcon 9's flight path will hug the Pacific coast as it boosts the satellites for deployment from the rocket's second stage about 15 minutes after launch. By that time, the first stage booster should already have completed its landing on a droneship in the Pacific.

SpaceX has already shipped over 100,000 Starlink internet terminals to customers around the world. The service is aiming to offer high-speed internet access to just about any location. Musk hopes Starlink will be a key revenue source to fund his magnum opus of sending scores of humans to Mars.

CelesTrak has pre-launch SupTLEs for #Starlink Group 4-4, which is set to launch 2021-12-17 09:46:20 UTC on a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg AFB, California. Deployment of 52 satellites occurs just over 15 minutes later at 10:01:56.540 UTC: https://t.co/J39z8yvPdD. pic.twitter.com/LRNoDW3kO2 — T.S. Kelso (@TSKelso) December 15, 2021

If this launch goes off on schedule, it marks the start of some pre-holiday frenzied launch activity for SpaceX.

The company is planning a total of three launches in the span of just over four days. The day after the Starlink mission, a Falcon 9 is scheduled to lift a Turkish communications satellite into space, and then another will send a Dragon capsule loaded with supplies and science experiments to the International Space Station early Tuesday.

Friday's launch is planned for 1:46 a.m. PT and will be streamed via SpaceX. We'll embed the feed here as soon as it's available. Coverage typically starts about 10 minutes before launch.