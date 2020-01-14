How to watch: Smash Bros. Ultimate director will reveal next DLC fighter Thursday

Nintendo

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai will show us the Nintendo Switch brawler's new fighter on Thursday, in a video presentation that'll be livestreamed at 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT/1 a.m. Friday AEST). It'll last 35 minutes, giving Sakurai plenty of time to display all of the upcoming character's moves and reveal when they'll join the roster.

The livestream is embedded below, but this story will be updated as the hour draws near.

Previous downloadable content, or DLC, characters, like Persona 5's Joker, Dragon Quest 11's Hero, Banjo-Kazooie and Fatal Fury's Terry Bogard were added to the game very shortly after these livestreams.

Each extra Smash Bros. fighter costs $6 and comes with a new stage and music, or you can get Joker, Hero, Banjo-Kazooie, Terry and Thursday's fighter in a $25 bundle. The four coming after that won't be part of that initial bundle, but Nintendo will likely offer a new one for them.