How to watch: Smash Bros. Ultimate director will reveal next DLC fighter Monday

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai will show us the Nintendo Switch brawler's new fighter on Monday, in a video presentation that'll be livestreamed at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET/3 p.m.GMT/12 a.m. Tuesday AEST). It'll last 35 minutes, giving Sakurai plenty of time to display all of the character's moves -- we already know it'll be someone from 2017 fighter Arms.

The presentation will be streamed on Nintendo's YouTube channel, but the video will be embedded here when it's available.

"There will be no further new fighter reveals other than a fighter from Arms in this livestream," the company noted in its release, so don't expect any other surprises.

Previous downloadable content (DLC) characters included Persona 5's Joker, Dragon Quest 11's Hero, Banjo-Kazooie, Fatal Fury's Terry Bogard and Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses. They cost $6 each and come with a new stage and music, or you can get the whole lot for a little cheaper in a $25 Fighters Pass bundle.

The Arms character is the first character from its second wave of DLC fighters, which'll be available as part of its $30 Fighters Pass Vol. 2. Nintendo promised they'll be available by the end of 2021.