How to watch Razercon on Oct. 10

Lori Grunin/CNET

Everything from CES and E3 to car shows and Apple product launches have all gone virtual, and gaming PC and accessory maker Razer is getting in on the act with a streaming event it calls Razercon 2020.

Streaming on Oct. 10, Razercon is described by the company as "a full day of gaming goodness packed with product launches, tech demos, game reveals, and then some." The event kicks off at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. BST) with a keynote from Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan and demos of PC-centric games, including Torchlight 3.

Razer is best known for its high-end gaming laptops, as well as mice, headphones and keyboards, almost all of which use highly customizable RGB lighting to create unique looks. Recent favorites include the OLED-screen Razer Blade 15 and the MacBook-Pro-like Razer Blade Studio Edition for creative pros. The company is also known for its forward-looking prototypes, from the Tomahawk desktop case to the three-screen Project Valerie laptop.

Razer will be livestreaming Razercon 2020 on Twitch, and we'll embed the live video player on this page closer to the event.