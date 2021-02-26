How to watch: Post Malone to headline Pokemon Day virtual concert Saturday

Feb. 27 is Pokemon Day, marking 25 years since Pokemon Red and Green came out in Japan, and rapper Post Malone is headlining a virtual concert to mark the anniversary. It'll kick off at 4 p.m. PT Saturday (7 p.m. ET/12 a.m. Sunday GMT/10 a.m. Sunday AEST) and will be embedded below as soon as it's available. We got a sneak preview Thursday, with Malone's cover of Hootie and the Blowfish's '90s classic Only Wanna Be With You.

For now enjoy the trailer, in which the musician undergoes an unnerving CGI transformation.

If YouTube isn't your first choice of virtual concert venue, the gig will also be livestreamed on Twitch. The official Pokemon site will show the gig as well. Katy Perry will join another "P25" musical event.

The Pokemon Company also revealed some major new games for Nintendo Switch in a livestream Friday: Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are coming out later this year, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus arrives in early 2022. New Pokemon Snap, which comes out April 30, got a fresh trailer as well.