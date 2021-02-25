How to watch: Post Malone to headline Pokemon Day virtual concert on Saturday

Feb. 27 is Pokemon Day, marking 25 years since Pokemon Red and Green came out in Japan, and rapper Post Malone is headlining a virtual concert to mark the anniversary. It'll kick off at 4 p.m. PT on Saturday (7 p.m. ET/12 a.m. Sunday GMT/10 a.m. Sunday AEST), and it'll be embedded below as soon as it's available. We got a sneak preview Thursday, with Malone's cover of Hootie and the Blowfish's '90s classic Only Wanna Be With You.

For now please enjoy the trailer, in which the musician undergoes an unnerving CGI transformation. The Pokemon Company will also reveal some gaming news in a livestream on Friday.

If YouTube isn't your first choice of virtual concert venue, the gig is also being livestreamed on Twitch. The official Pokemon site will be showing the gig as well. Last month, we learned Katy Perry will take part in another of the "P25" musical events.