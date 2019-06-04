How to watch: Pokemon Sword and Shield Direct to reveal more about Nintendo Switch games

Nintendo is whipping up Pokemania ahead of E3 2019 with a 15-minute dose of fresh details about upcoming Switch games Pokemon Sword and Shield.
The livestream, which we've embedded below, will kick off at 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. BST/11 p.m. AEST) on Wednesday.
