Video Games

How to watch: Pokemon Sword and Shield Direct to reveal more about Nintendo Switch games

Wednesday's 15-minute livestream will take us back to Galar, and maybe give us a release date.

pokemon-shield-sword-nintendo-switch

More Pokemon Sword and Shield details are coming Wednesday.

 The Pokemon Company

Nintendo is whipping up Pokemania ahead of E3 2019 with a 15-minute dose of fresh details about upcoming Switch games Pokemon Sword and Shield.

The livestream, which we've embedded below, will kick off at 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. BST/11 p.m. AEST) on Wednesday.

