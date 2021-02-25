How to watch: Pokemon Presents livestream promises news Friday

The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Company teased some news Thursday, with a livestream scheduled for Friday at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT/1 a.m. Saturday AEST). It comes a day before the 25th anniversary of Pokemon Red and Green's original release in Japan, which is being marked with a virtual Post Malone concert.

Friday's livestream will last around 20 minutes, the company said in a release, and it'll be embedded here for your convenience.

It's unclear what the event will include. Let's hope for a new Nintendo Switch game, since Sword and Shield's expansions are out. New Pokemon Snap is due to hit Switch on April 30, and it's nearly been two years since we heard anything about the mysterious Pokemon Sleep.