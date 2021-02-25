Paramount Plus T-Mobile's $50 unlimited home internet Stimulus check vote Friday? GameStop stock rallies Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead trailer Post Malone to headline Pokemon Day

How to watch: Pokemon Presents livestream promises news Friday

The 20-minute dose of Pokemon reveals is happening on the eve of the franchise's 25th anniversary.

pokemon-presents-226

We're getting a 20-minute Pokemon Presents livestream on Friday.

 The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Company teased some news Thursday, with a livestream scheduled for Friday at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT/1 a.m. Saturday AEST). It comes a day before the 25th anniversary of Pokemon Red and Green's original release in Japan, which is being marked with a virtual Post Malone concert

Friday's livestream will last around 20 minutes, the company said in a release, and it'll be embedded here for your convenience.

It's unclear what the event will include. Let's hope for a new Nintendo Switch game, since Sword and Shield's expansions are out. New Pokemon Snap is due to hit Switch on April 30, and it's nearly been two years since we heard anything about the mysterious Pokemon Sleep.