How to watch: Pokemon Masters livestream for details on upcoming phone game

Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Company gave us a hint about Pokemon Masters during its press conference last month, but we'll get eight minutes of solid info on the upcoming phone game in a Thursday livestream. It's being developed in collaboration with DeNA (the studio also responsible for Mario Kart Tour).

The livestream, which we've embedded below, will kick off at 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. UK time, 11 p.m. AEST) on Thursday.

We don't know much about it right now, but the Pokemon Company tweeted in May that it "allows you to battle alongside your favorite Pokemon Trainers from the main series RPGs" -- expect to see gym leaders and Elite Four members from classic games.

There's plenty of Pokemon on the horizon, with core game series entries Sword and Shield hitting Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15, Pokemon Go continuing -- Niantic announced a Mudkip Community Day for July 21 -- and Pokemon Sleep coming to "turn sleeping into entertainment." And the Detective Pikachu movie will be available as a digital download on July 23.

Check out our sister site GameSpot for more on Thursday's livestream.