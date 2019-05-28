How to watch: Pokemon Company teases Tokyo announcement

You might want to Dig your way to Tokyo on Tuesday for the Pokemon Company's 2019 press conference.
Failing that, you could watch the livestream of the event at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET/2 a.m. BST/11 a.m. AEST). It's embedded below for your convenience.Watch live video from Pokemon on www.twitch.tv
"The press conference is expected to cover a number of topics of interest to Pokemon fans," the company wrote, which basically tells us nothing.
Since Pokemon is a massive, sprawling franchise, we don't know if these topics include the games, movies, anime or merchandise. However, we're unlikely to get any new details about upcoming Pokemon Sword and Shield -- those Nintendo Switch games are getting their own Pokemon Direct announcement next Tuesday.
We know Japanese developer DeNA plans to launch a new mobile Pokemon game in the coming months, separate from Pokemon Go and Pokemon Rumble Rush . The company might also reveal Rumble Rush's iOS release (it's currently only on Android devices).
