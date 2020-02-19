CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Microsoft ElectionGuard Rick and Morty doughnuts Redbox streaming service Jeff Bezos climate change fund Qualcomm X60 5G modem SpaceX Starlink launch

How to Watch: Nintendo to livestream Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct on Thursday

We're getting 25-minutes of details about the upcoming Switch game.

Listen
- 00:27
sc6lt3

Animal Crossing: New Horizons details are coming on Feb. 20 -- one month before the game's release.

 Nintendo

If you can't wait to learn more about Animal Crossing: New Horizons before it hits Nintendo Switch on March 20, more details are coming your way on Thursday. The company will livestream a 25-minute video presentation at 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT/1 a.m. Friday AEST), it revealed in a tweet.

It'll feature "an in-depth look at Nook Inc.'s Deserted Island Getaway Package," which Tom Nook -- the morally ambiguous raccoon who loves to offer players big loans -- revealed in a trailer last month. Nook and his sons Tommy and Timmy also feature on the Animal Crossing-themed Switch's dock.

The livestream will happen on Nintendo's official YouTube and Twitter accounts, and the video will be embedded in this story will be shortly before it happens on Thursday.

First published Feb. 19, 3:42 a.m. PT.
Updates 4:03 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.