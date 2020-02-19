How to Watch: Nintendo to livestream Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct on Thursday

If you can't wait to learn more about Animal Crossing: New Horizons before it hits Nintendo Switch on March 20, more details are coming your way on Thursday. The company will livestream a 25-minute video presentation at 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT/1 a.m. Friday AEST), it revealed in a tweet.
It'll feature "an in-depth look at Nook Inc.'s Deserted Island Getaway Package," which Tom Nook -- the morally ambiguous raccoon who loves to offer players big loans -- revealed in a trailer last month. Nook and his sons Tommy and Timmy also feature on the Animal Crossing-themed Switch's dock.
The livestream will happen on Nintendo's official YouTube and Twitter accounts, and the video will be embedded in this story will be shortly before it happens on Thursday.
First published Feb. 19, 3:42 a.m. PT.
Updates 4:03 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.
