NASA/JPL-CalTech

NASA is just weeks away from landing a shiny new robot on the surface of Mars. This Wednesday it'll break down for us the process of setting the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover on the surface of the red planet.

Perseverance is due to land in Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, the first artificial object to land on the surface since the Mars Insight lander in 2018 and the first rover since Curiosity touched down in 2012.

Perseverance carries a number of science instruments to help look for signs of ancient life on our neighboring world, to collect samples that will be returned to Earth and to test some technologies for future Mars missions.

Also, it has a tiny helicopter.

Robots have spent years rolling around Mars, which is pretty cool, but for the first time NASA will use a small helicopter, dubbed Ingenuity, to try flying around the planet.

Several leaders from the Mars 2020 Perseverance team will be on hand Wednesday to discuss the mission and run through what landing day will look like.

The briefing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET, and you can watch it all live right here.

