How to watch NASA astronauts give a live news conference from the ISS

NASA

It was a big weekend for NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who successfully rode to the International Space Station on board a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. Now that they've had a few hours to adjust to their home in orbit, they'll be chatting about the experience live via a NASA news conference.

Catch CNET's live coverage of the Monday news conference right here starting at 8:15 a.m. PT:

The Demo-2 mission is the final, crucial step in testing SpaceX's new Crew Dragon for human spaceflight. It also marks the return of NASA launches from US soil after a nine-year dry period since the space shuttle program ended.

The astronauts' arrival brings the ISS crew numbers up to five alongside NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Roscosmos cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner.

Behnken and Hurley will have plenty to talk about after making space history.