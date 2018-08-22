Marvel Studios

Black Panther is now available on Digital HD, making the Wakanda king's first feature film available on nearly any television, phone or tablet you would want to watch it on.

And soon you can watch it on Netflix beginning September 4!

The Marvel movie is now in all digital stores, including iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, Amazon and Fandango Now. You can also buy it through Disney's Movies Anywhere service, and link those stores to your Movies Anywhere account to view on whichever device you want. That way you can watch it from your iPhone, iPad, Android device, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV or any other device that supports at least one of those digital stores.

If you are hoping to take home a physical copy of Black Panther, you will have to wait one more week for the disc's May 15th release. The movie is also expected to come to Netflix before Disney starts up its own streaming service in 2019, much like Doctor Strange and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

If you can't wait to see more of T'Challa, he plays a part in Avengers: Infinity War, which is currently breaking box office records. And everything we know so far about the eventual Black Panther sequel is here.

