How to watch Mark Zuckerberg's speech about 'voice and free expression' Thursday

James Martin/CNET

Mark Zuckerberg is continuing his efforts at transparency, after livestreaming an employee Q&A earlier this month. The Facebook CEO and co-founder will reveal his thoughts on "voice and free expression" on Thursday at 10 a.m PT/1 p.m. ET / 6.00 p.m. BST / 4 a.m. Friday AEDT.

"It's the most comprehensive take I've written about my views, why I believe voice is important, how giving people voice and bringing people together go hand in hand, how we might address the challenges that more voice and the internet introduce, and the major threats to free expression around the world," he wrote on his Facebook page Wednesday.

I've been writing a speech about my views on voice and free expression that I'm giving tomorrow. It's the most... Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Zuckerberg promised "an unfiltered take" based several years of focusing on these topics. It might be worth getting yourself a cup of tea and settling into a comfy chair for this one, since he apologized in advance for the length.

We'll embed the post here as soon as it's available, so come back to hear what the Facebook boss has to say.

The speech comes days after a report that Zuckeberg met with conservative figures to over the summer. He responded by saying that "hearing from a wide range of viewpoints is part of learning."

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren also ran a Facebook ad containing false statements over the weekend, to protest the social network allowing politician to post untruths as they wish. Zuckerberg will likely address these topics in his talk.

First published at 3:07 a.m. PT.

Updated at 3:35 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.