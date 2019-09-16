How to watch Lilly Singh's late-night talk show premiere

NBC

Chelsea Handler paved the way before her, but now Lilly Singh will be the reigning female late-night talk show host. And you can watch the premiere of A Little Late With Lilly Singh on NBC Tuesday at 1:30 a.m. PT or stream it online by signing up for an NBC account.

You can also watch a sneak peek of the show, including the full interview with Singh's first guest Mindy Kaling, on YouTube.

Singh is best known for her YouTube channel IISuperwomanII, where she currently has just under 15 million subscribers. Singh, who is of Canadian and Indian descent, took over Carson Daly's 1:30 a.m. PT slot on NBC to become one of the few women to host a late-night talk show on a broadcast network.

"An Indian-Canadian woman with her own late-night show? Now that is a dream come true," Singh said in a release in March, via The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm thrilled to bring it to life on NBC, and I hope my parents consider this to be as exciting as a grandchild."

Daly ended Last Call With Carson Daly after 17 years on the broadcaster, reportedly to spend more time with his family. Chelsea Lately, who hosted Chelsea Lately on E! for seven seasons and Chelsea on Netflix for two, was reportedly considered for the gig, but it wasn't to be.

Singh joins the short list of female talk show hosts, including Samantha Bee, host of Full Frontal With Samantha Bee on TBS in a format that doesn't include guest interviews, and Busy Tonight on E! with Busy Phillips.