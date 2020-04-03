Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

With no March Madness, can I interest you in a bit of April Absurdity? The NCAA basketball tournament is canceled and the NBA season is on hold, but hoop fans can fill the roundball void with a virtual NBA 2K20 tournament. And not just any NBA 2K tournament you might find on Twitch. For one thing, 16 current NBA players, including former MVP and recovering coronavirus patient Kevin Durant, are playing in it. For another, it'll be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN 2.

The tournament gets underway Friday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4.30 p.m. PT) and a champion will be crowned on Saturday, April 11.

NBA 2K Players Tournament matchups

Sixteen current NBA players are expected to play and are seeded based on their NBA 2K20 rankings. (Ties in rankings were broken by longest NBA tenure.)

2K Player Ratings determine seeds 👀



Which NBA players do you think will be the best at 2K? #NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/e6CvfT9Xhg — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 1, 2020

Here are the seedings and first-round matchups for the NBA 2K Players Tournament:

In addition to bragging rights, the winner of the tournament will receive $100,000 from the NBA, NBA2K and the National Basketball Players Association to give to a charity of his choice to support coronavirus relief efforts.

NBA 2K Players Tournament schedule

The first game will pit Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. versus top-seeded Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets. They will play from 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN.

Each player will have a pool of eight teams from which to choose, but they can use each team only once. Jones Jr. selected the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. Durant picked the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz. No word yet on which team each player will use for the first round.

The order of the other matches has yet to be announced but here's the broadcast schedule:

Friday, April 3

Preview show: 7-7:30 p.m. ET (4-4:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN

Jones Jr. vs. Durant: 7:30-8:30 p.m. ET (4:30-5:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN

Other first-round games: 8:30-11:30 p.m. ET ( 5:30-8:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN2

Sunday, April 5

More first-round games: 12-4 p.m. ET (9 a.m.-1 p.m. PT) on ESPN2

Tuesday, April 7

Quarterfinals: 7-11 p.m. ET (4-8 p.m. PT) on ESPN2

Saturday, April 11

Semifinals and finals: Time TBA on ESPN

How to watch the NBA 2K Players Tournament

As well as ESPN and ESPN2, you can watch the tournament on the ESPN App, NBA.com and the NBA App. Plus, you can stream the games on the @NBA and @NBA2K YouTube, Twitch, Twitter and Facebook pages.

You don't need cable or satellite TV to watch the tournament on ESPN and ESPN2. Both channels are offered on four of the five major live TV streaming services.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Orange package includes ESPN and ESPN2. Sling TV's plans are currently discounted by $10 for the first month.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes ESPN and ESPN2.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes ESPN and ESPN2.