How to watch Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin's next launch

Blue Origin

Blue Origin is sending a whole mess of stuff to the edge of space on one of the company's re-usable New Shepard rockets this week.

The commercial space company owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans to blast off from its west Texas launch facility Thursday morning carrying 38 payloads over 62 miles (100 km) straight up and past the Karman line, which is widely considered to be where Earth's atmosphere ends and space begins.

The launch is set for 6:30 a.m. PDT.

The packages on board include a number of scientific experiments, including a demonstration of a new medical technology to treat a collapsed lung in zero gravity and an experiment to test temperature fluctuations in microgravity designed by Alabama high school students.

MIT also has several payloads on board that are both scientific and artistic. Two projects plan to use zero gravity as a medium for creating art.

"Telepresent Drawings in Space uses graphite to create a drawing that could only have been made in space," reads a statement from Blue Origin. "Living Distance: A Spider-Inspired Robotic Dance in Weightlessness demonstrates a crystalline robotic device that navigates zero gravity, similar to a performance."

May is shaping up to be a big month for Blue Origin, after taking off more than three months since its last launch. The company is also hosting a rather mysterious event on May 9 in Washington, DC at which it says it will share an update on the company's progress and larger vision.

The launch will be webcast live via the embedded video below starting at around 6:10 a.m. PDT Thursday.