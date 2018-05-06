CNET también está disponible en español.

How to watch Google I/O 2018: Livestream, start time

Google I/O starts this Tuesday, May 8. Here's how to watch.

Google's annual developer's conference kicks off this Tuesday, May 8. Expect the latest news on Android P, Google Lens, Chrome, Android Wear (wth a possible Google Assistant update), Google Home and maybe a few surprises. 

The conference kicks off with a keynote from Google CEO, Sundar Pichai on Tuesday at 10am PT, but CNET's live coverage starts a half hour earlier at 9:30am PT.

You can watch it all right on this page or on Youtube:

