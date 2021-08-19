How to watch Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live, and what to expect

Gamescom

Ready to find out what you'll be playing this holiday season? Then your time has come. Gamescom 2021 is about to kick off three days of video game announcements, teaser trailers, developer interviews and more.



The event is normally hosted in Cologne, Germany, but switched to an all-digital format in 2020. That format is returning for 2021, after plans for a hybrid convention with in-person elements were cancelled. At least the upshot is nice: Gamescom 2021 is completely free, all-online and available without international travel.

How to watch

Although the show technically starts on August 25, Microsoft will be hosting an Xbox Livestream the day before -- promising "in-depth updates" on previously announced first-party games. In other words, Gamescom's first pre-show event won't likely have any new game announcements, but a release date for Halo Infinite might not be out of the question either. The Gamescom 2021 Xbox stream starts on August 24 at 10am PT on Xbox's YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and Twitter pages.

The main event begins on August 25 at 11am PT with Gamescom's Opening Night Live, hosted by Geoff Keighley. The two hour showcase will be available on every major streaming platform, and promises looks at more than 30 games. OpeningNightLive.com will take you straight to The Game Awards YouTube channel's stream of the event, but you should also be able to find it on Gamecoms' own social pages:

Finally, the Future Games Show will be streaming on Aguust 26th at 1PM PT on the GamesRadar Twitch, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.

What to expect



Last year, Gamescom presented us with a bounty of trailers, including deeper looks at upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X titles.

Guessing at the actual reveals themselves, is a bit of a challenge, but the event's extensive list of partners gives us a lot to dream about. Microsoft has already said that its event will mostly focus on previously announced games -- making it more likely that we'll see extended gameplay for Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite than see a glut of teasers for brand-new games. For Microsoft-owned Bethesda, that limitation might not be too bad: Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6, two of the studio's most anticipated games, have both already been announced. EA Games is likely to bring in news of its latest sports titles and more details on Battlefield 2042. Nintendo isn't officially participating in Gamescom, but if Ubisoft shows off Mario + Rabbids: The Spark of Hope, the company's iconic mascot might be there.