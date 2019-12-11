How to watch Fortnite's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker event

Epic Games

Fortnite isn't just one of the most popular video games right now, but it's also an ideal place to promote a film. This weekend, players will be able to jump in a match and see a new clip from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The popular battle royale game will play host to never-before-seen footage from The Rise of Skywalker during an in-game event on Saturday. Director J.J. Abrams himself will introduce the clip from the film.

This isn't the first time Fortnite had a crossover with a major movie. For the release of Avengers: Infinity War, Fortnite added a limited-time Infinity War mode where players could transform into Thanos once they get their hands on the Infinity Gauntlet. Back in May, a John Wick skin and locations from the film series were added to celebrate John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum. Imperial Stormtroopers skins were added this past November, although that was a tie-in with the release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game.

When does the Rise of Skywalker event start?

The Rise of Skywalker event starts at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT Saturday, Dec. 14. Developer Epic Games said the doors will open at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT so players can join earlier.

How to watch

Like the previous black hole event, players will need to join a Fortnite match in order to participate. Fortnite is available for free on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC and Android and iOS devices so anyone can join once they've logged onto the game.

What Epic has done previously is create a special mode just for the event. As mentioned earlier, the developer advised players to join early as the servers can be overburdened by the sheer number of people trying to log on right as the event starts.

The footage will be shown at the drive-in at Risky Reels. The location is easy to find on the game's map, and Epic already organized the area for the big premiere.