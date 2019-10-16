How to watch the historic first all-female spacewalk with NASA on the ISS

Enlarge Image NASA

NASA's going to give this another try. It wisely scrubbed what was supposed to be the first all-female spacewalk in March after a spacesuit sizing problem meant the right suit components weren't available for the endeavor. Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir will now get a chance to make history as early as Friday.

Koch and Meir are scheduled to step outside the International Space Station at 4:50 a.m. PT on Oct. 18, but there's a chance the spacewalk could get pushed back.

.@NASA targets all-female spacewalk for no earlier than Friday to replace a failed power controller. The Exp 61 crew adjusts its schedule to accommodate the new spacewalk plans. Read more... https://t.co/NacxbVx9U7 pic.twitter.com/0CiTn45dB0 — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) October 16, 2019

The space agency will broadcast the spacewalk on NASA TV with coverage set to start at 3:30 a.m. PT on Friday. Crew members are expected to spend over five hours out in the vacuum of space.

Koch was one of the astronauts scheduled for the original all-female spacewalk. The other was Anne McClain, who has since returned to Earth. This will be Koch's fourth spacewalk, and Meir's first.

This week's event will be a departure from a previously scheduled series of expeditions to replace old batteries outside the ISS with newer technology. Those spacewalks will happen at a later time.

This first all-female spacewalk was originally set to take place on Oct. 21, but NASA moved the date up so Koch and Meir can replace a faulty battery charge/discharge unit (BCDU) that failed to work as expected after an Oct. 11 spacewalk to install new batteries.

NASA emphasized that the faulty BCDU doesn't pose any danger to the station or the astronauts, but it's preventing the ISS from receiving an expected increase in power.

Space fans have been waiting for this spacewalk for a long time. If it happens as scheduled, it'll be another proud moment in space history.

Originally published Oct. 15.