How to watch Disneyland's Star Wars land Galaxy's Edge dedication ceremony

Disneyland on Wednesday will be livestreaming the dedication ceremony for Galaxy's Edge, its new Star Wars land in the California theme park. Ahead of the official Galaxy's Edge public launch on Friday, Disney is providing access via the Disney Parks Blog to the dedication ceremony starting within the hour, set to begin at 8:20 p.m. PT.

Ahead of the dedication ceremony, Media Day kicked off our fist official looks at the newest Disney park. Our CNET colleague's Star Wars land review: Run to Disneyland.

I’m about to get a lot of hate right now.. but this was my favorite starship at #galaxysedge #sorrysolo maybe it’s the space grey finish that’s doing it for me but this TIE Echelon would be my ride of choice #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/g9y45Z8sU9 — Vane Hand Orellana (@VaneHand) May 30, 2019

The livestream will feature "the historic dedication moment from Disneyland Resort in California," Disney said, with special coverage also being provided on its Facebook account and Twitter channel.

With the newest resort area opening on May 31, Disneyland -- which was last week recruiting Storm Troopers -- is controlling crowds by requiring reservations for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge between May 31 and June 23.

Galaxy's Edge will open at Disney World in Florida in August.

Originally published at 3:29 p.m. PT.

Updated 7:50 p.m. PT with review observations.