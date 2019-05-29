CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

How to watch dedication ceremony for Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Star Wars land is opening this Friday but you can watch the dedication tonight.

Star_Wars_Galaxy's_Edge

The latest Disneyland area will open on Friday, with the dedication ceremony being livestreamed Wednesday night.

 Disney

Disneyland on Wednesday night will be livestreaming the dedication ceremony for Galaxy's Edge, its new Star Wars land in the California theme park. Ahead of the official Galaxy's Edge public launch on Friday, Disney is providing access via the Disney Parks Blog to the dedication ceremony starting at 8:30 p.m. PT/11:30 p.m. ET.

The livestream will feature "the historic dedication moment from Disneyland Resort in California," Disney said, with special coverage also being provided on its Facebook account and Twitter channel.

With the newest resort area opening on May 31, Disneyland -- which was last week recruiting Storm Troopers -- is controlling crowds by requiring reservations for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge between May 31 and June 23.

Galaxy's Edge will open at Disney World in Florida in August.

Read: Disney's Star Wars land opens this Friday: Here's what to know about the food, rides and drinks

Now playing: Watch this: Star Wars land: What to expect in Galaxy's Edge
5:26
Next Article: Apple Card, Venmo Card and PayPal Card: Which should you get?