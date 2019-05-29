How to watch dedication ceremony for Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Disney

Disneyland on Wednesday night will be livestreaming the dedication ceremony for Galaxy's Edge, its new Star Wars land in the California theme park. Ahead of the official Galaxy's Edge public launch on Friday, Disney is providing access via the Disney Parks Blog to the dedication ceremony starting at 8:30 p.m. PT/11:30 p.m. ET.

The livestream will feature "the historic dedication moment from Disneyland Resort in California," Disney said, with special coverage also being provided on its Facebook account and Twitter channel.

With the newest resort area opening on May 31, Disneyland -- which was last week recruiting Storm Troopers -- is controlling crowds by requiring reservations for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge between May 31 and June 23.

Galaxy's Edge will open at Disney World in Florida in August.

