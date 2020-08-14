How to watch Canucks vs. Blues, Islanders vs. Capitals, 2020 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs

Hockey is probably the last sport you'd think of during the dog days of summer, but in this most unusual year, the NHL is back on the ice in August. Instead of resuming its regular season, which was suspended in March, the NHL is jumping straight to the Stanley Cup playoffs with 24 of its 31 teams.
Similar to the NBA bubble in Disney World, the NHL resumed play in two hub cities. The Eastern Conference teams play in Toronto, and the Western Conference teams in Edmonton, Alberta. The Stanley Cup Finals will also be held in Edmonton.
Here's what cord-cutters need to know to watch all the Stanley Cup playoff action.
What's the schedule this weekend?
The initial games of the restarted NHL schedule over the last couple weeks, dubbed the Stanley Cup Qualifiers, determined which teams advanced to the round of 16 that started Tuesday. Here's the schedule for this weekend's games.
Friday, Aug. 14
- Arizona Coyotes vs. Colorado Avalanche (COL leads 1-0), 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) on NHL Network
- Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers (PHI leads 1-0), 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on NBCSN
- Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues (VAN leads 1-0), 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) on NHL Network
- New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals (NYI leads 1-0), 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on NBCSN
- Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars (series tied 1-1), 10:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. PT) on NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15
- Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes (series tied 1-1), 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT) on NBC
- Colorado Avalanche vs. Arizona Coyotes, 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on CNBC
- Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (series tied 1-1), 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) on NBCSN
- Las Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks (VGK leads 2-0), 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on NBC
Sunday, Aug. 16
- Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders, 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT) on USA Network
- Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames, 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) on CNBC
- Las Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) on NBCSN
- Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on NBC
- St. Louis Blues vs. Vancouver Canucks, 10:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. PT) on NBCSN
Read more: NBA restart: How to watch live games from the bubble without cable
How can I watch the Stanley Cup playoffs on TV?
In the US, playoff games will be shown nationally on NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, NHL Network and USA Network. If you're a fan of your local team, you'll be able to watch most games on your team's regional sports network -- a regional Fox Sports or NBC Sports channel in most cases, such as Fox Sports Midwest for St. Louis Blues games, MSG for Rangers or Islanders fans in the New York area, or NBC Sports Washington for Capitals games.
Depending on where you live, one of the major live TV streaming services could carry the local RSN that broadcasts your local team's games. Not every service carries every RSN or local network such as NBC, however, and some teams aren't available on any live TV streaming service, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries the network you want in your area. I've also included information for NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, NHL Network and USA Network for national hockey broadcasts.
Sling TV's $30-a-month Sling Blue package includes local NBC Sports RSNs, but not Fox Sports RSNs. Sling Blue also includes NBCSN and USA Network. NBC is also a part of Sling Blue but can be watched live in only a handful of markets. The $10-a-month Sports Extra add-on includes NHL Network, and the $5-a-month New Extra add-on includes CNBC. Read our Sling TV review.
FuboTV costs $60 a month and includes Fox and NBC Sports RSNs along with NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA Network. You can get NHL Network for an extra $11 a month with the Sports Plus add-on. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.
Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes Fox and NBC Sports RSNs. It also features NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA Network but not NHL Network. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.
YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox and NBC Sports RSNs along with NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA Network but not NHL Network. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.
AT&T Now TV Now's $55-a-month Plus package includes NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA Network, but you'll need to spring for the $80-a-month Max package to also receive your local Fox or NBC Sports RSN. Neither plan features NHL Network. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.
More home entertainment recommendations
- Best home theater projectors for 2020
- Projectors vs. TVs: Giant-screen pros and cons
- Projector setup tips: How to get the biggest, best image for movie night
- Best universal remote of 2020
- How to connect your laptop to your TV wirelessly or with HDMI
- TV tech explainer: Every HDTV technology decoded
- Best 75-inch TVs for 2020
- Soundbar buyer's guide for 2020
- The best soundbar to buy for 2020
- The best Bluetooth wireless speaker to buy for 2020
Discuss: How to watch Canucks vs. Blues, Islanders vs. Capitals, 2020 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.