How to watch Astros baseball in 2019 without cable

After winning the World Series in 2017, the Houston Astros made it to the ALCS last season, where they fell to the Boston Red Sox, who then went on to win it all. In the last two regular seasons, the Astros won more than 100 games and consecutive AL West titles.

The Astros are again favorites again to win their division and make another deep October run. Their offense is formable, led by Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa and George Springer. Two of the toughest righties in baseball -- Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole -- sit atop their pitching staff.

Astros fans who have cut the cable TV cord can still watch Astros games live this season. Exactly how depends on whether you live in or near Houston or elsewhere in the US.

Stream the Astros live in the Houston market

In 2019, most Astros games will be shown on AT&T SportsNet Southwest. Among the major live TV streaming services, only FuboTV offers AT&T SportsNet Southwest. That makes it the only option for streaming those games live.

FuboTV ($45) FuboTV costs $45 per month and includes AT&T SportsNet Southwest in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and parts of New Mexico. FuboTV also offers Fox, FS1 and TBS for national baseball broadcasts, but not ESPN, ESPN2 or MLB Network. See at FuboTV

FuboTV offers a free trial, allows you to cancel anytime and requires a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive guide.

Out-of-market Astros streaming

If you're an out-of-market Astros fan, you can't watch the club on AT&T SportsNet Southwest. You can, however, stream its games live with an MLB.TV subscription.

You've got two options:

Pay $119 a year (or $25 a month) to be able to watch every out-of-market game live or on-demand, and the in-market (home) team with a 90-minute delay from the end of the game.

Pay $92 a year to watch a single, out-of-market team. In this case, your Houston Astros and nobody else.

Both MLB.TV plans also include streams of home and away radio broadcasts. The radio broadcasts aren't subject to the blackout rule, so you can listen to home team games live.

