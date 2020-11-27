How to watch: AOC plays Among Us on Twitch Friday

Graphic by Sean Buckley/CNET

US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is apparently a politician who keeps her streaming promises. After streaming popular online game Among Us last month and peaking at 439,000 views to become one of the most watched in Twitch history, the New York City politician is returning Friday, she revealed in a tweet.

She'll join Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh, the head of the country's New Democratic Party, at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET/12 a.m. Saturday GMT), along with streamers Northernlion and HasanAbi.

"Canadian Members of Parliament & US Members of Congress venting each other into space. What could go wrong?" she wrote in response to Singh's Twitter invitation.

The game's developers also weighed in on Friday's livestream.

"I can't believe our game will destroy US-Canadian relations oops. but omg," they tweeted.

HasanAbi joined Ocasio-Cortez's previous stream, which happened on Oct. 20. The politician will likely stick around for a while Friday -- she streamed for three-and-a-half hours last time and it became the third-highest-viewed single stream in Twitch history. The all-time record is Ninja's, when he teamed up with Drake and Travis Scott to play Fortnite.