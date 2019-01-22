How to watch the 2019 Oscar-nominated movies

The 2019 Oscar nominations have been announced! If you want to get all caught up before Feb. 24, don't panic. Here's a helpful guide on where you can stream, rent or buy the majority of nominated films, from Marvel movies to horror films and all listed in alphabetical order. Sorry in advance, but there are still quite a few you'll have to catch in theaters -- not that you need a movie subscription service to do so, but it can't hurt during Oscar season!

Best Picture Nominees

Streaming: Netflix

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Expected to be available Jan. 22 on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Streaming: Netflix

Rent/Buy: Nope

Warner Bros

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Google Play, iTunes, YouTube, Microsoft Store, Movies Anywhere

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

All other nominated films

Streaming: EPIX

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube





Marvel Studios

Streaming: Netflix

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Streaming: Netflix

Rent/Buy: Nope

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Capernaum

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Cold War

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Dumplin'

Streaming: Netflix

Rent/Buy: Nope

At Eternity's Gate



Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Daniel McFadden

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

First Reformed

Streaming: Amazon

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Free Solo

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Pixar

Streaming: Netflix (Jan. 30)

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Streaming: HBO

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Mary Queen of Scots

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Minding the Gap

Streaming: Hulu

Rent/Buy: Nope

Mirai

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Never Look Away

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Of Fathers and Sons

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Disney

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Streaming: Hulu

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Streaming: HBO

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Shoplifters

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Tully

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Unsane

Streaming: Amazon

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

The Wife

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

