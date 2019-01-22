How to watch the 2019 Oscar-nominated movies

The 2019 Oscar nominations have been announced! If you want to get all caught up before Feb. 24, don't panic. Here's a helpful guide on where you can stream, rent or buy the majority of nominated films, from Marvel movies to horror films and all listed in alphabetical order. Sorry in advance, but there are still quite a few you'll have to catch in theaters -- not that you need a movie subscription service to do so, but it can't hurt during Oscar season!
Best Picture Nominees
Black Panther
Streaming: Netflix
Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
BlacKkKlansman
Streaming: Nope
Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
Bohemian Rhapsody
Streaming: Nope
Rent/Buy: Expected to be available Jan. 22 on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
The Favourite
Streaming: Nope
Rent/Buy: Still in theaters
Green Book
Streaming: Nope
Rent/Buy: Still in theaters
Roma
Streaming: Netflix
Rent/Buy: Nope
A Star is Born
Streaming: Nope
Rent/Buy: Google Play, iTunes, YouTube, Microsoft Store, Movies Anywhere
Vice
Streaming: Nope
Rent/Buy: Still in theaters
All other nominated films
A Quiet Place
Streaming: EPIX
Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
Avengers: Infinity War
Streaming: Netflix
Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Streaming: Netflix
Rent/Buy: Nope
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Streaming: Nope
Rent/Buy: Still in theaters
Capernaum
Streaming: Nope
Rent/Buy: Still in theaters
Cold War
Streaming: Nope
Rent/Buy: Still in theaters
Dumplin'
Streaming: Netflix
Rent/Buy: Nope
At Eternity's Gate
Streaming: Nope
Rent/Buy: Still in theaters
First Man
Streaming: Nope
Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
First Reformed
Streaming: Amazon
Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
Free Solo
Streaming: Nope
Rent/Buy: Still in theaters
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Streaming: Nope
Rent/Buy: Still in theaters
If Beale Street Could Talk
Streaming: Nope
Rent/Buy: Still in theaters
Incredibles 2
Streaming: Netflix (Jan. 30)
Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
Isle of Dogs
Streaming: HBO
Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
Mary Poppins Returns
Streaming: Nope
Rent/Buy: Still in theaters
Mary Queen of Scots
Streaming: Nope
Rent/Buy: Still in theaters
Minding the Gap
Streaming: Hulu
Rent/Buy: Nope
Mirai
Streaming: Nope
Rent/Buy: Still in theaters
Never Look Away
Streaming: Nope
Rent/Buy: Still in theaters
Of Fathers and Sons
Streaming: Nope
Rent/Buy: Still in theaters
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Streaming: Nope
Rent/Buy: Still in theaters
RBG
Streaming: Hulu
Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
Ready Player One
Streaming: HBO
Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
Searching
Streaming: Nope
Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
Shoplifters
Streaming: Nope
Rent/Buy: Still in theaters
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Streaming: Nope
Rent/Buy: Still in theaters
Tully
Streaming: Nope
Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
Unsane
Streaming: Amazon
Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
The Wife
Streaming: Nope
Rent/Buy: Still in theaters
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
Streaming: Nope
Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
