How to Watch: 2019 Emmy nominations to be revealed Tuesday

We'll find out which TV shows will battle for glory when the 71st Emmy Award nominees are revealed Tuesday. Community star Ken Jeong and The Good Place actor D'Arcy Carden will make the announcement from LA at 8:30 a.m. PT (11:30 a.m. ET), and we've embedded the livestream below so you can join in.

Netflix got the most nominations of any platform last year with 112, beating HBO's 108 and breaking its 17-year winning streak. Game of Thrones took the award for best drama series, and it's no doubt hoping to do so one last time, despite having a divisive final season.

The 71st Emmys will air Sept. 22 on Fox, but we know who'll host yet.

