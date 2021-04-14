How to use Photoshop's Super Resolution feature to blow up your photos

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Adobe Photoshop's Super Resolution feature is a remarkable technology that uses artificial intelligence to quadruple the size of your photos. It's not perfect, but it's a great way to breathe new life into older shots and to print photos larger with twice the number of pixels in both width and height. Here's what it is and how to use it.

To build the Super Resolution feature, Adobe trained its Sensei artificial intelligence technology on millions of real photos. It compared originals with quarter-size versions so the system could learn the best way to blow them back up again. It applies that behavior to your own photos, making very well informed guesses about how to increase their resolution.

Yes, Photoshop is fabricating pixels that weren't there in the first place, and no, it's not going to magically add detail the way Rick Deckard does with "enhance" commands in the sci-fi movie Bladerunner. Those caveats aside, I find it works well on many images, particularly when expanding edges, where it does so without adding artifacts like mushiness or jaggy pixelization. Even faces -- the parts of images that we're often most concerned about -- come out well.

Super Resolution works through the Adobe Camera Raw tool in Photoshop. Adobe trained the feature to work on raw photos, the format that photo enthusiasts and pros prefer for editing flexibility and image quality. But Super Resolution can work on conventional images, like the JPEGs and HEICs your phone probably captures.

With that said, let's jump in. I'll explain first how to use Super Resolution on its own, then how to apply it to JPEGs, and finally how to get it to work well with Adobe's Lightroom software for editing and cataloging photos. (Adobe eventually plans to add the feature to Lightroom, too.)

How to use Super Resolution in Adobe Camera Raw

Begin the Super Resolution process by opening a raw file. Photoshop will open raw files in the Adobe Camera Raw tool directly.

Next, right-click the photo and select the Enhance option. You can also use the keyboard shortcut Command-Shift-D on MacOS and Control-Shift-D on Windows.

Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

You'll see an Enhanced Preview dialog box with a couple of options to control the process. First, the Raw Details option Adobe added in 2019 improves how raw files are rendered. Below that, make sure you've checked the Super Resolution checkbox. To see the expected results, click and drag to pan around the preview image, or click on the magnifying glass icon to zoom out and then click again on the patch you want to scrutinize.

Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Next, click the Enhance button and wait. Photoshop shows its estimate for how long the process will take -- several minutes in some cases -- but often it gets done faster in my testing, sometimes just a few seconds to turn 12 megapixel photos into 48 megapixels.

If you want to bypass the Enhanced Preview dialog box, hold down Option on MacOS or Alt on Windows as you click the Enhance option.

Next is the fine-tuning. I recommend zooming in closely to edit details like sharpness, texture and noise reduction using the sliders on the right edge of the tool.

Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Last, click either the Done button, which will save the new version next to the original with "-Enhanced" added to its filename, or Open, which opens the image in Photoshop.

How to use Super Resolution on a JPEG

To apply Super Resolution to JPEG, HEIC or TIFF, you'll first have to change Photoshop's preferences to open those file formats in Adobe Camera Raw by default. Unfortunately, you can't just use the Filter menu's Camera Raw Filter menu command.

First, open Photoshop preferences, go to the File Handling section, then click Camera Raw Preferences. In the next dialog box that appears, click the File Handling section. Change the JPEG/HEIC dropdown to "Automatically open all supported" images, and do the same with TIFF images if you want that, too.

Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Note that this will mean these images will open in Adobe Camera Raw even if you don't want to use Super Resolution and the rest of the Adobe Camera Raw editing options. Personally, I like them, since I do most of my photo editing in Lightroom -- a close relative to Adobe Camera Raw. But if you want Photoshop's regular behavior, you'll have to switch it off in Photoshop's preferences again.

DSLRs and mirrorless cameras from Sony, Nikon, Canon and other camera makers all have the option to shoot raw, but smartphones are getting better at it too, with Apple's ProRaw and Google's computational raw technology.

How to use Super Resolution from Adobe Lightroom

Until Adobe builds Super Resolution into Lightroom directly, it takes some manual labor to take advantage of it. Here's how, using Lightroom Classic, which saves files on your PC's local storage systems.

You might be accustomed to Lightroom's Edit in Photoshop command, but it doesn't work here. Instead, right-click the photo and select Show in Finder on MacOS or Show in Explorer on Windows. That'll point you to the file, which you can then open in Photoshop.

Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Follow the steps above to apply Super Resolution. You can edit further in Adobe Camera Raw, but if you're like me and prefer Lightroom, just click Done.

Now you have to get the enhanced version into Lightroom. In Lightroom's Folders section (just below the Navigator and Catalog sections on the left-hand pane of Lightroom's Library mode), right-click the folder where the original is stored. Click Synchronize Folder. Lightroom should notice the new Enhanced version. Click the Synchronize button, and it'll show up in your Lightroom catalog.

Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Again, you might want to check the new version for details. You might want to turn down sharpness, particularly in areas like hair, where Super Resolution can make mistakes, or to crank up noise reduction. I've also found that manually adjusting for lens chromatic aberration can be useful.