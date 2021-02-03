How to upgrade PS4 games to PS5 versions for free

Most PlayStation 4 games are playable on the PlayStation 5 thanks to the new Sony console's backward compatibility feature, but a few publishers are letting you upgrade PS4 games to the PS5 versions for free. This lets you play many with 4K dynamic resolution at 60 frames per second and delivers shorter loading times, making for a better gaming experience.
The PS5 is available now but has been going in and out of stock at retailers. The digital-only model costs $400, and the one with a disc drive is $500.
Your game upgrades won't happen automatically or through a typical game update, so it's easy to accidentally keep playing the PS4 version of a game on your new PS5. You have to go to the game page on the PlayStation Network and choose to upgrade to the PS5 version -- that'll download the extra data needed for the next-gen features.
You can also upgrade to PS5 versions if you have a physical PS4 game, as long as you bought the PS5 with a disc drive. You'll always need to use the PS4 disc to play the PS5 version; upgrading doesn't get you a free digital copy of the game. You'll still download the PS5 update from the PSN, but you won't need a PS5-specific disc -- your PS4 one will become an authenticator.
If you opted for the digital-only PS5 and have a disc, you're out of luck. There are a few more limitations and caveats:
- Some PS5 versions of current PS4 games aren't out yet.
- Next-gen versions will be bigger files, so they'll take up more precious hard drive space.
- You'll end up with a fresh list of trophies (each version's list is separate).
- A few games' saves won't transfer.
- Some game upgrades are available only in cross-gen bundles or special editions.
Free upgrades you can get right now
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Atelier Ryza 2
- Borderlands 3
- Bugsnax
- Dead by Daylight
- Destiny 2
- DIRT 5
- FIFA 21
- Fortnite
- Hitman 3 (digital version only)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- King Oddball
- Madden NFL 21
- Maneater
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Mortal Kombat 11
- No Man's Sky
- Planet Coaster
- RIDE 4
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- The Pathless
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
- Watch Dogs Legion
- WRC 9
Some upgrades will require you to buy a specific (more expensive) version of the game:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is upgradable only if you buy the $70 cross-gen bundle or the $90 Ultimate Edition. The PS5 version costs $70; the PS4 version is $60.
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is available only with the $70 Miles Morales Ultimate Edition. It's not technically an upgrade, but you'll be able to transfer your save from the PS4 version.
Upcoming games with free upgrades
- Cyberpunk 2077 -- Second half of 2021.
- Doom Eternal -- To be announced.
- Far Cry 6 -- To be announced in 2021.
- For Honor -- To be announced.
- Ghostrunner -- To be announced 2021.
- Guilty Gear Strive -- April 9, 2021.
- Horizon Forbidden West -- To be announced 2021.
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits -- First quarter of 2021.
- Little Nightmares 2 -- To be announced 2021.
- Marvel's Avengers -- To be announced 2021.
- Metro Exodus -- To be announced.
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom -- To be announced.
- Nioh -- Feb. 5, 2021.
- Outriders -- Feb. 2, 2021.
- Praey for the Gods -- First quarter of 2021.
- Riders Republic -- Feb. 25, 2021.
- The Elder Scrolls Online -- To be announced.
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -- To be announced.
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon -- March 2, 2021.
This list will be updated as more upgrades become available or are announced.
