How to read the Mueller report -- for free -- on iPhone, iPad, Android devices

Tim Sloan / Getty Images

The results of the special counsel investigation, otherwise known as the Mueller report, will be released to the public Thursday sometime after 8:00 a.m. PT.

Barnes & Noble plans to distribute free copies of the redacted report to anyone who has preordered it.

Be the first to read THE MUELLER REPORT for free! Pre-order today and it will be delivered to your NOOK Library upon expected release tomorrow: https://t.co/p5K589noM1 pic.twitter.com/ATDiCEhY9l — Barnes & Noble (@BNBuzz) April 17, 2019

After the report goes live, you can read it on a Nook tablet or via the free Nook Reading app for iOS and Android devices.

Here's how to download the report:

Log into your Barnes & Noble account. You can create one if you don't have one. Search "Mueller Report." Make sure to select The Mueller Report by US Justice Department, listed as a free Nook Book. This is the official report that will upload to your device after the report is released. Tap Pre-order and View Shopping Cart. Tap Continue to Checkout (even though it's free). Barnes & Noble will review your order details (i.e. where the book will upload to depending on the device you ordered from). Tap Submit Order and you should get an email confirming the order.

Barnes & Noble said it will sell a printed copy of the report the week of April 29.

Additionally, the Mueller report will be available on the Department of Justice's website at no cost. Amazon is also taking preorders, though none is free.

The investigation conducted by former FBI director Robert Mueller began in 2017. Mueller's 400-page report into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election was delivered to Attorney General William Barr on March 22.

Mueller's investigation led to six indictments of President Donald Trump's advisers and 26 Russian nationals -- some on charges of hacking. Twelve Russians were also tied to Democratic National Committee servers infected with malware during the 2016 election campaign. The compromised servers enabled the theft of thousands of emails that were subsequently published by WikiLeaks.

Originally published April 18 at 6:28 a.m. PT.

Update, 7:03 a.m. PT: Added more details.