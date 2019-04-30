How to preorder Oculus Quest and Rift S right now

Screenshot by Clifford Colby/CNET

At its F8 developer conference this morning, Facebook said starting today you can preorder its Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift S. The two VR headsets and controllers will ship May 21, the company said.

The all-in-one Quest will start at $399 and is a solid step up from the company's entry-level Oculus Go VR headset -- which starts at $199. The focus of the Quest is on VR games, Facebook has said. The new Quest headset will not require a computer but will still be powerful enough to run many of the Rift's popular games, and developers have already announced games for the standalone headset.

The other VR headset Facebook announced today, Oculus Rift S, will require a PC and is the replacement for the Oculus Rift. The Rift S also starts at $399, can use the Quest and Go controllers, and will have the ability to play Quest games.

That $399 price for the Oculus Quest and Rift S converts to £305 and AU$565, roughly.

Here's how you preorder the Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift S.

To preorder the Oculus Quest

You can preorder the Quest straight from the Oculus website. The 64-GB model will cost $399, and the 128-GB version will go for $499. Both will ship by May 21. Setup will require an iPhone or Android phone and the Oculus app.

To preorder the Oculus Rift S

After putting on and then taking down the page to the Oculus Rift S this morning, you can now preorder the VR headset on the Microsoft Store for $399. The Rift S will come with a pair of Touch controllers, a headset cable and adapter. It will also ship by May 21.