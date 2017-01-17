How to make Marceline's ax bass guitar from 'Adventure Time'

Up Next Nintendo exec: The Switch won't oust the 3DS

Leave it to a vampire queen to transform a battle ax family heirloom into a playable bass guitar.

The half demon, half human Marceline Abadeer on "Adventure Time" is a 1,003 year-old vampire who seems to care more about her bass more than she does about most humans.

On the latest episode of "DIY Prop Shop," do-it-yourself host Odin Abbott explains how to construct the ax-shaped bass just like the one Marceline plays on "Adventure Time."

Instead of making it out of foam like any of the previous props made on the webseries, Abbott kitbashes an electric bass guitar kit, so the finished product is a playable prop.

The process looks relatively straightforward. Abbott saws and glues the wooden bass form into a shape that looks more like Marceline's musical instrument of choice. Once the bass is painted and the extra details are added, the instrument can be put together just like a large puzzle.

After the bass is completed, Abbott invites special guest YouTuber and musician Danny Secretion to try it out with an impromptu gig.

Previous "DIY Prop Shop" episodes have taught us how to make a Portal Gun from "Rick & Morty," a Star Wars X-Wing helmet, a "Necronomicon" grimoire, the M41-A Pulse Rifle from "Aliens" and a hoverboard prop from "Back to the Future Part II" from using everyday items.

