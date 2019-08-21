How to livestream D23 expo: Disney, Marvel announcements

Disney

Disney's D23 Expo is kicking off on Friday, Aug. 23 in Anaheim. The annual fan event divulging news about Disney and all its properties is, sadly, sold out. But the good news is Disney is livestreaming several of its panels.

Though those select panels probably won't reveal much major news, a ceremony inducting Robert Downey and 2019's The Lion King director Jon Favreau into Disney's hall of fame could be worth a watch.

The biggest thing we'll miss out on is the Disney Plus showcase, but CNET will be in the hall updating us on anything from Marvel Studios and Frozen 2 news, to probable trailers for The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, so keep an eye out. Head here for some of our early predictions on what we might see at D23.

Check out how to tune in to the D23 livestreams below.

Panel times

Friday, Aug. 23

Disney Legends Ceremony -- 10:30 a.m PT

Behind the Art of Disney Costuming -- 4 p.m. PT

Saturday, Aug. 24

Women of Impact: Meet the Nat Geo Explorers Changing the World -- 10 a.m. PT

Marvel Comics: Marvel's 80th Anniversary -- 5:30 p.m. PT

Sunday, Aug. 25

Heroines of the Disney Galaxies Presented by BoxLunch -- 10 a.m. PT

The Art of Disney Storytelling -- 3 p.m. PT

Where to stream

Hit up Disney's streaming page here.

D23 Expo runs from Friday, Aug. 23 to Sunday, Aug. 25 in Anaheim, California.