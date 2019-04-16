How to help Notre Dame Cathedral relief efforts

Stephanie De Sakutin/ Getty Images

Efforts to rebuild Notre Dame are underway after a devastating fire ravaged the Parisian landmark on Monday. When tragedy strikes, it might seem overwhelming, especially if you're an ocean away. Here are a few places to get you started if you're interested in being a part of rebuilding the historical cathedral, even if it's a few dollars.

Two French philanthropists combined have pledged to donate 300 million euros to the reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral.

Bernard Arnault, head of LVMH, plans to donate 200 million euros. LVMH houses brands like Louis Vuitton, Sephora and Marc Jacobs.

"The Arnault family and the LVMH Group, in solidarity with this national tragedy are committed to assist with the reconstruction of this extraordinary cathedral, symbol of France, its heritage and community," LVMH tweeted on Tuesday.

Additionally, François-Henri Pinault, CEO of Kering will donate 100 million euros to the cathedral's restoration. Kering owns brands like Gucci and Saint Laurent.

"Faced with this tragedy, my father and I have decided to contribute to the funds needed to fully rebuild Notre Dame de Paris, in order to bring this jewel of our heritage back to life as soon as possible," Pinault tweeted from Kering's account Tuesday.

