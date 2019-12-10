Amazon

Proof-positive that Amazon is willing to more or less give away Echo Dot smart speakers, the company just resurrected a popular deal from October: You can once again get a 3rd-generation Echo Dot for 99 cents when you sign up for one month of Amazon Music Unlimited. If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, that makes your total out-of-pocket cost just $8.98. For non-subscribers: $10.98. Just make sure you follow the necessary instructions, below.

This offer is for new Music Unlimited subscribers only, though if you've been a subscriber (or done a trial) in the past, you may still be able to take advantage of it. I was in the latter category back in October and was able to successfully grab the deal.

Also, last time out, I heard from Twitter followers that this deal was difficult to access via the Amazon mobile app. Your mileage may vary. For the record, I purchased it via desktop browser.

Music Unlimited is, of course, Amazon's answer to Spotify. It normally runs $9.99 per month for an individual user, or $7.99 per month for Prime subscribers. After your first month, you'll continue to get billed at that rate unless you cancel, which you're free to do at any time.

As for the Echo Dot, although it's the 3rd-gen model, it's not the one with the clock. But it's still a nice-sounding, versatile smart speaker, one that lists for $50 (though, let's be honest, it's nearly always on sale for $30).

