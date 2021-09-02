How to catch Lugia in Pokemon Go: Best counters, weaknesses and movesets

Lugia has returned to Pokemon Go for a limited time. The legendary Pokemon is appearing in five-star raid battles until Sept. 14, making this your first chance to catch one in the mobile game since July's Pokemon Go Fest event. Here are some tips to help you beat and catch Lugia before it leaves raids again.
Lugia weaknesses
Lugia is a psychic and flying Pokemon, giving it vulnerabilities to a handful of common types. Electric, ice, rock, dark and ghost Pokemon all deal super-effective damage to the legendary, making those the best types to use when challenging it.
Any Pokemon that has a type advantage over Lugia will be helpful against it, but some will fare better in battle than others. Dark Pokemon such as Darkrai are a great choice, as they won't take as much damage from Lugia's psychic-type attacks, while rock Pokemon like Rhyperior will resist Aeroblast -- a powerful flying-type attack that every Lugia you encounter will know.
Best Lugia counters
Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use when battling Lugia:
Electric
- Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt
- Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt
- Zekrom: Charge Beam, Wild Charge
Ice
- Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche
Rock
- Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
- Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide
Dark
- Houndoom: Snarl, Crunch
- Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch
- Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Weavile: Snarl, Avalanche
- Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Zoroark: Snarl, Foul Play
Ghost
- Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball
- Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball
Best moves for Lugia
Lugia's psychic/flying typing gives it an advantage over grass, bug, fighting and poison, making the legendary a good counter to those types of Pokemon. As previously mentioned, each Lugia you encounter in raids this time around knows Aeroblast -- a powerful flying-type Charged Attack and the legendary's signature move. Complement Aeroblast by teaching Lugia the psychic-type Fast Attack Extrasensory to make the most of the legendary's typing. Keep these tips in mind and you should have no trouble adding Lugia to your collection!