How to catch Lugia in Pokemon Go: Best counters, weaknesses and movesets

Niantic

Lugia has returned to Pokemon Go for a limited time. The legendary Pokemon is appearing in five-star raid battles until Sept. 14, making this your first chance to catch one in the mobile game since July's Pokemon Go Fest event. Here are some tips to help you beat and catch Lugia before it leaves raids again.

Lugia weaknesses

Lugia is a psychic and flying Pokemon, giving it vulnerabilities to a handful of common types. Electric, ice, rock, dark and ghost Pokemon all deal super-effective damage to the legendary, making those the best types to use when challenging it.

Any Pokemon that has a type advantage over Lugia will be helpful against it, but some will fare better in battle than others. Dark Pokemon such as Darkrai are a great choice, as they won't take as much damage from Lugia's psychic-type attacks, while rock Pokemon like Rhyperior will resist Aeroblast -- a powerful flying-type attack that every Lugia you encounter will know.

Best Lugia counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use when battling Lugia:

Electric

Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Thunder Shock, Wild Charge Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Thunder Shock, Wild Charge Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Volt Switch, Thunderbolt Zekrom: Charge Beam, Wild Charge

Ice

Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Powder Snow, Avalanche Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Rock

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Smack Down, Rock Wrecker Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Smack Down, Rock Slide Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Dark

Houndoom: Snarl, Crunch

Snarl, Crunch Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Bite, Crunch Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Snarl, Dark Pulse Weavile: Snarl, Avalanche

Snarl, Avalanche Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Snarl, Dark Pulse Zoroark: Snarl, Foul Play

Ghost

Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball



Lick, Shadow Ball Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Best moves for Lugia

Lugia's psychic/flying typing gives it an advantage over grass, bug, fighting and poison, making the legendary a good counter to those types of Pokemon. As previously mentioned, each Lugia you encounter in raids this time around knows Aeroblast -- a powerful flying-type Charged Attack and the legendary's signature move. Complement Aeroblast by teaching Lugia the psychic-type Fast Attack Extrasensory to make the most of the legendary's typing. Keep these tips in mind and you should have no trouble adding Lugia to your collection!