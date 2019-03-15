Now playing: Watch this: Build an automatic lawn sprinkler system on the cheap

As any suburban homeowner knows, one of the biggest challenges to lawn care is proper lawn watering. Unless you're committed to spending hours each week on hose duty, tackling this chore is a tall order. You can splurge thousands on an underground irrigation system, but if that's out of the question, there is another way.

I've found a quick and dirty DIY alternative that's surprisingly effective and costs less than $100. All you'll need for this lawn-watering setup are an outdoor faucet, a garden hose, a few off-the-shelf parts, and one remarkable sprinkler gadget.

The problem with lawns

Actually there's not one but many. The biggest obstacle to good lawn health is a lack of regular watering. I noticed this issue with my own lawn during the long, dog days of summer (late July and August) when the weather here in Louisville, Kentucky, is at its hottest, with high humidity, but not enough rain.

It was within these stretches when small sections of my green lawn began to turn brown. While not a sign of true grass death, it did indicate my lawn was under stress and reacting by going dormant. This paves the way for aggressive invaders such as weeds, insects, and other parasites.

Since I'm not lucky enough to own a house with a fancy irrigation system, I combated the problem by watering with a cheap oscillating sprinkler. Unfortunately its range is limited which forced me to reposition the sprinkler at least twice, sometimes three times a week, in order to effectively cover my entire yard.

Another pain was that unless I rose at the crack of dawn to water, I'd lose much of my efforts to evaporation under the hot daytime sun. Either that or I'd encourage the growth of unpleasant molds and fungus if I ran the sprinkler too close to nightfall.

MacGyver-ed lawn irrigation

At the heart of my improvised setup is the $40 (£56) Quick-Snap Sprinkler Kit. This unique device is a water powered, gear-driven rotating sprinkler designed to throw water approximately 40 feet (depending on water pressure). It's aim and swivel are also adjustable to cover lawns of all different dimensions.

To automate watering, and eliminate reporting for early-morning sprinkler duty, I chose the $35 (£32) Orbit Single Dial Hose Faucet Timer. The gizmo is essentially a water valve linked to a battery-powered electronic timer. While not a smart appliance in today's modern parlance (no internet connection or links to networked objects), the timer has enough brains to control my sprinkler on a schedule.

The remaining parts of my system consisted of things I already owned, such as standard 25-foot garden hose (with a five-eighths inch diameter) plus a few extra items I found at my local Home Depot, like hose connectors and shut-off valves ($3 to $5 each).

The hookup

Connecting all the pieces of my new home-watering system was straightforward. Despite having an exterior water faucet that's far too low, a result of a repair to a sinking front porch, I had everything up and running in a few hours. I strongly recommend investing in a set of channellock pliers and some teflon tape to squash leaks should they appear.

With my hose adapters screwed onto the end of my outdoor faucet I then tightened the Orbit timer into place. Next in the chain was my garden hose which I linked to the timer. After that I screwed the Quick-Snap hose connector onto the other end of my garden hose and snapped it into its adapter on the Quick-Snap connector.

Next I chose a spot for the sprinkler, within the soil of a flower bed facing my front lawn, and dug a hole (about 7.5 inches deep by 4 inches across). Then I used the bundled metal key, a screwdriver works too, to adjust the direction of the water stream and how many degrees of rotation I need. A hollow arrow on the top edge of the sprinkler indicates its direction while a solid arrow tells you how much the sprinkler head will turn (between 90 and 360 degrees). For my purposes I selected a watering arc just under 180 degrees since my lawn is much wider than it is long.

Finally I set the Orbit Timer on a watering schedule: 6 a.m. for 1 hour, every four days. Then I turned the faucet wide open for a quick test. Once satisfied with my watering zone, I refilled the hole I made with soil which hides much of the sprinkler from view.

Lawn watering made easier

I have to say I'm impressed with the budget lawn-irrigation system I've created. It can't match the reach and control options a serious high-end solution would offer since they are professionally installed and tailored to your specific needs. That said, for at least one-twentieth the price I now can water 90 percent of my home's front yard -- not a bad deal. I can also push the timer's watering schedule back a few days if it rains sufficiently just by tapping a button.

And while my setup doesn't reach the edges of my yard, I do have the option of installing up to three additional Quick-Snap sprinklers down the road. These can either be daisy-chained together to function as one unit or used independently when needed. Now if only I could get rid of those stubborn weeds just as easily, but that's another project.

