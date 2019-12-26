We were treated to three solar eclipses in 2019, with the final one sending us into 2020 with a "ring of fire" in the sky. On Thursday, part of the eastern hemisphere was treated to the only annular solar eclipse of the year, which is when the moon passes in front of the sun at a distance that doesn't quite cover the entire solar disc, creating a freaky eye of Sauron effect.

You can watch the entire process of the moon slipping by the sun in the above video from Singapore.

Some of the best shots captured the ring of fire forming in the morning hours over the Middle East and southern Asia, like this masterpiece from Dubai by photographer Kertu Saarits:

The formation of the ring was also caught from Saudi Arabia:

Clouds in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, added a dramatic effect:

i brought out my long camera lens and my dslr to help you guys see it better



partial solar eclipse 🌞🌚 seen at it’s peak time 1:14pm (MYT) from Kuala Lumpur pic.twitter.com/1PDB12jUTE — pistol & rosé (@syahmifdzl) December 26, 2019

And here is it, showing up as dancing shadows on a wall in Delhi, India:

good morning! today we learnt that trees can work as pinhole cameras, and watched the eclipse as shadows on a wall pic.twitter.com/TQda9Nnx5e — tara (@taralikestea) December 26, 2019

The view was little different from space, where astronauts on the International Space Station instead looked earth-ward and caught the shadow of the moon on our planet:

Here’s what today’s annular solar #eclipse (when the Moon is in line in between Earth and the Sun) looked like from @Space_Station. We saw the shadow of the #Moon on the #Earth below, just above the horizon (central gray area above horizon). #SolarEclipse2019 #SolarEclipse pic.twitter.com/Q944ZzfFEF — Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) December 26, 2019

In the end, humanity survived yet another solar eclipse without any existential consequences.

The next annular solar eclipse will light up the sky on June 21, 2020 over parts of Africa, Asia and the Pacific.