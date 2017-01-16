How the NFL's Aaron Rodgers became a meme superstar

Up Next Nintendo's Fils-Aime: The Switch won't oust the 3DS

Photo by Joe Robbins, Getty Images

For a few hours, NFL star Aaron Rodgers was trending worldwide Sunday and there were plenty of memes and GIFs why.

Moments after the Green Bay Packers quarterback orchestrated a miraculous 34-31 comeback win Sunday over the Dallas Cowboys, Twitter erupted. Fans on the social network began praising Rodgers for his draw-up-the-play-in-the-dirt playground sideline-tightrope pass to tight end Jared Cook, setting up teammate Mason Crosby's game-winning field goal.

So with all due respect to this weekend's three other NFL divisional playoff games, nothing topped the Packers-Cowboys clash. In case you missed it, here's arguably the game's biggest play, Cook's catch:

And some hoping and wishing before Mason's game-winning kick:

And the instant classic moment itself:

Which quickly led to this meme of Rodgers sprinkling what's now become a symbol of losing, the infamous "Crying Jordan":

What, did you really think one was enough:

This one of Rodgers carrying Cowboys stars Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott, along with Dallas owner Jerry Jones, sums up the vibe of most Packers fans:

Even TV talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres was showing some love for Rodgers:

Here's one jubilant fan after the Packers won:

And finally, here's Crosby's thoughts after winning the game: