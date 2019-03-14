How 'The Good Fight' star Nyambi Nyambi uses Headspace, Luminosity and other apps to stay sane

Justin Stephens/CBS

As a follow-up to the hit show The Good Wife, the electric legal and political drama The Good Fight joined CBS All Access' exclusive streaming lineup in 2017. Its third season premieres on Thursday. Diane Baranski returns as Diane Lockhart, alongside Rose Leslie, Michael Sheen, Audra McDonald and others in Robert and Michelle King's hit show.

Nyambi Nyambi, who plays Jay DiPersia, an investigator for Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart, told CNET what fans can expect from season 3 of The Good Fight, and also shared a few of his favorite apps.

Nyambi first appeared in The Good Fight in season one and quickly signed on as a recurring character. In an interview with CBS, Nyambi described DiPersia as the moral compass of the firm. Prior to joining The Good Fight, Nyambi worked on shows such as Mike & Molly, Mercy Street and American Koko.

"Fans can expect an explosive exploration into race, politics, gender equality, love, betrayal and more," Nyambi told CNET. "What I love about our show are the immense chances our writers take and how they push us actors to explore the deeper issues that plague our humanity and are incredibly relevant today. The tension is ramped up this season in a beautiful way that I think the fans will find exciting."

Nyambi said technology plays a huge part in his character's investigative work. How we operate on social media, Nyambi said, can be telling.

"People put so much information about themselves and the community around them online that the digital imprint left behind can be clues into who they are at different moments in a day," he said. "It seems like we are in a time where people are openly being transparent about their lives, but even if they are not, there's a digital profile that will tell their story.

Nyambi said he leaves the investigating to Jay, though. While he likes Google Search, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and IMDB, he doesn't dive too far into another person's online presence unless it's for a script.

"Generally, I prefer knowing as little as possible so when it comes time for a face-to-face conversation, I'm pleasantly or unpleasantly surprised by what I learn and hopefully come away with a deeper experience," Nyambi said. "Jay is the opposite. He will go in and know everything he can. Information is power. Jay shares what you need to know, not necessarily what you want to know."

Here's more of our conversation:

CNET: What's the one app that you use the most? Why?

The one app I use the most is Headspace. I meditate daily to acknowledge the crazy and let it go.

What's the last app you downloaded? Why?

The last app I downloaded was Filmic Pro. I just took a workshop on how to make documentaries and the class has got me excited to maximize the capabilities of my phone to tell cinematic stories.

When you wake up in the morning, what are the first apps you look at? Why?

The first apps I look at when I wake up in the morning depends on the alerts awaiting me overnight. It ranges from ESPN to The New York Times. When there are no alerts, emails or texts to open, the first app I'm on is Luminosity, playing brain games.

If you could invent your own app, what would it do?

If I could invent my own app, it would be something that not only allowed for digital readers to consume their favorite comics, but one that bridges the gap between that and their local community by incentivizing and encouraging these readers to connect with, regularly visit, and support their local comic book store(s).

If there was an app that could save civilization, what would it be?

If there was an app that could save civilization, it would be Headspace because we simply don't take the time to breathe deep and empathize.

Are you an Android or Apple user? Why?

I actually own both an Android and an Apple phone

