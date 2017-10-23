CNET

"Stranger Things" is almost back.

The second season of the cultural phenomenon arrives on Netflix on Friday. We discuss the tricks Netflix plays to get us hooked on that show and others, including choosing that perfect splash photo to tease the show.

Not that we need another photo to get us excited.

We also discuss T-Mobile's third-quarter earnings results and how we all really just want to know what's going on with its pending rumored merger with Sprint.

Lastly, we talk about Boxed, a retailer that managed to add automation while keeping its staff employed. It runs counter to the idea that robots have to take our jobs.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

How Netflix hooks you into Stranger Things (The 3:59, Ep. 303) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher