How low can DVD players go? Try $17

We have no idea how well Asda's products work, but you've got to give credit to any company that sells a DVD player for $17 (as long as it works and isn't stolen, of course). The "Durabrand 1005" will be sold in U.K. supermarkets, presumably because of its mass-market price, according to Tech Digest. With a name like that, it might be mistakenly stocked in the hardware aisle. And how can it possibly be so cheap? Three words: Made in China.
