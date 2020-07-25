How Huawei P40 Pro's specs compare to its rivals: Pixel 4 XL, iPhone 11 Pro, Galaxy S20

Huawei

Huawei is playing to win with the release of its P40 Pro superphone. The hardware includes the phone-maker's winning camera capable of 10x optical zoom, a generously sized 6.58-inch screen and a 4,200-mAh battery, which is all impressively crammed into a comparatively compact handset. But it's hardly the only high-end phone around. In fact, the premium smartphone playing field is only becoming more crowded.

Samsung released its boundary-pushing Galaxy S20 Ultra in February, which takes 108-megapixel photos and introduced 100x zoom to the world. Apple meanwhile released the iPhone 11 Pro Max last September, and it boasts impressive photo and video chops along with facial scanning. But the Google Pixel 4 XL has a pretty big price advantage ($899 when it launched) along with comparable specs, but a smaller screen and battery. Meanwhile, Huawei's P40 Pro has a pretty high price tag, starting at converted price of $1,100, £910 or AU$1,820. It shipped in June but isn't available officially in the US.

Now playing: Watch this: Huawei's P40 Pro Plus has an incredible camera

Of course, it's difficult to talk about a new Huawei phone without addressing the elephant in the room: the conspicuous absence of Google Mobile Services, and its suite of widely used apps such as Gmail and Google Maps, as well as the Play Store, which has been replaced by Huawei's own fledgling ecosystem. For its part, the Chinese phone-maker has been racing to close the gaping void. The company says it's making sizable investments into developing its own Huawei Mobile Services, and has courted developers to produce apps and services for its own app store. Meanwhile, the iPhone's iOS 13 and the pure Android 10 of Google's Pixel are the gold standard for phone software.

For more on how the Huawei P40 Pro stacks up against its competitors, take a look at CNET's spec chart below.

